Trump: I NEVER told Bolton Ukrainian aid was tied to investigations

US President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Monday to respond to claims in former White House national security adviser John Bolton's upcoming book.In "The Room Where it Happened," Bolton alleges that in August Trump said he wanted to freeze security aid to Ukraine until officials there helped with investigations into Democrats, including former Vice President Joe Biden, according to a New York Times report that did not quote the manuscript but cited multiple people describing Bolton's account."I NEVER told John Bolton that the aid to Ukraine was tied to investigations into Democrats, including the Bidens. In fact, he never complained about this at the time of his very public termination. If John Bolton said this, it was only to sell a book. With that being said, the transcripts of my calls with President Zelensky are all the proof that is needed, in addition to the fact that President Zelensky & the Foreign Minister of Ukraine said there was no pressure and no problems," Trump tweeted on Monday."Additionally, I met with President Zelensky at the United Nations (Democrats said I never met) and released the military aid to Ukraine without any conditions or investigations - and far ahead of schedule. I also allowed Ukraine to purchase Javelin anti-tank missiles. My Administration has done far more than the previous Administration."The Times report may undercut a key element of Trump's defense: that there was no quid pro quo when he asked Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskiy to investigate Biden and his son Hunter Biden in a July phone call.Trump has repeatedly denied that there was quid pro quo and implored that people "read the transcripts" of the phone call."Nothing done wrong, READ THE TRANSCRIPTS!" Trump tweeted on Sunday.In a statement, an attorney for Bolton suggested that the Times’ account was accurate and said he had submitted Bolton's book manuscript to the National Security Council on Dec. 30, a standard security review for classified information."It is clear, regrettably, from The New York Times article published today that the prepublication review process has been corrupted and that information has been disclosed by persons other than those properly involved in reviewing the manuscript," the attorney, Charles Cooper, said.The report drew Democratic demands that the Republican-led Senate call Bolton as a witness. The former adviser said this month he was willing to testify in the trial if a Senate subpoena was issued.