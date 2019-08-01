Trump: Iran and China are 'drooling' over prospect of working with Democrats

U.S. President Donald Trump .
(photo credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)
X
US President Donald Trump warned on Thursday that a Democratic candidate being elected as president could lead to the United States being "ripped off" by Iran and China.
"China, Iran & other foreign countries are looking at the Democrat Candidates and 'drooling' over the small prospect that they could be dealing with them in the not too distant future," Trump wrote.
Trump's tweet seems to be part of his election campaign: an attempt to scare US voters into thinking that the Democratic candidates will be easier on Iran and China, two countries who have had tensions with the US of late.
"They would be able to rip off our beloved USA like never before. With President Trump, NO WAY!" Trump wrote.
Among the latest tensions between the US and Iran, the Trump administration sanctioned on Wednesday
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, blocking any property or interests he has in the United States, although Zarif claimed he had none.
In response to the US move on the Iranian foreign minister, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani slammed
the US, claiming that "They [Americans] are resorting to childish behavior."
In terms of US-Chinese relations, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday criticized China's actions in Asia after meeting his Chinese counterpart for the first time this year.
Although the tensions with China are more economic, the tone itself is also less hostile. China's top diplomat, Wang Yi, said earlier that "There may be at various times issues and problems between China and the United States, but no matter how many problems, it is important for both sides to sit down and have face-to-face discussions."
