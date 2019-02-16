Ann Coulter and Trump trade Twitter blows in regard to state of emergency

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

United States President Donald Trump and conservative right-wing personality Ann Coulter traded blows over Twitter on Friday in regards to the merit of voices who helped shape his views and make his decision to declare a state of emergency to fund his promised wall at the US-Mexico border



Trump said in a Rose Garden speech that he did not and does not take Coulter's views into account when making his political decisions.

Throw a rock and you'll hit someone with more common sense than the people Trump has surrounded himself with. https://t.co/ZIR4Ql2lrp — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) February 15, 2019

No, the goal of a national emergency is for Trump to scam the stupidest people in his base for 2 more years. https://t.co/6DQSkqxV8h — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) February 15, 2019

The goal is to get Trump's stupidest voters to say "HE'S FIGHTING!" No he's not. If he signs this bill, it's over. https://t.co/6DQSkqxV8h — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) February 15, 2019

He seems to think "the reservation" is HIM, not his campaign promises. https://t.co/27vx0JhMBB — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) February 15, 2019

THANK YOU, Mr. President for admitting that your total capitulation on campaign promises has nothing to do with me. https://t.co/f8Yff96nfl — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) February 15, 2019

“I haven’t spoken to her. I don’t follow her. I don’t talk to her, but the press loves to bring up the name Ann Coulter,” Trump told reporters in his Rose Garden address after he announced that he was declaring a national emergency. “And you know, I think she’s fine. I think she’s good, but I just don’t speak to her.”On Friday, Trump decided to declare the national emergency to fund his promised wall at the US-Mexico border without congressional approval, an action Democrats vowed to challenge as a violation of the US Constitution.Coulter has long been a major critic of Trump, his administration and the government surrounding this issue, for their ineffectiveness to secure the money for the wall, the restraints surrounding the actual bill and the emergency declarations in relation to the border venture.Coulter tweeted on Friday: “The goal of a national emergency is for Trump to scam the stupidest people in his base for 2 more years.” She also wrote that the “goal is to get Trump’s stupidest voters to say ‘HE’S FIGHTING!’ No he’s not. If he signs this bill, it’s over.”The discussion started when Kelly O'Donnel of NBC News asked Trump about which conservative voices helped shape his political views on the border wall.Trump praised right-wing voices such as Sean Hannity, Rush Limbaugh, Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham. He said, however, that he had not spoken to Coulter in over a year, adding that right-wing personalities "don't decide policy."“Probably if I did speak to her, she would be very nice, but I just don’t have time to speak to her. I have nothing against her. In fact, I like her for one reason. When they asked her, right at the beginning, who is going to win the election? She said, ‘Donald Trump.’ And the two people that asked her that question smiled. They said, ‘You’re kidding, aren’t you?’ ‘Nope, Donald Trump.’ So I like her," Trump explained.In contrast, he continued to explain that Coulter is "off the reservation, but anybody that knows her understands that.”Coulter later lashed back saying, “[Trump] seems to think ‘the reservation’ is him, not his campaign promises.” “THANK YOU, Mr. President for admitting that your total capitulation on campaign promises has nothing to do with me.”Later speaking on KABC radio, Coulter said that “the only national emergency is that our president is an idiot.”

