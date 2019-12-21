Trump creates US Space Force, the first new military branch in 70 years



US President Donald Trump signed on Friday legislation that officially established a new force with which the US henceforth will combat in outer space – The US Space Force.

pic.twitter.com/UE7xXoedvO The launch of an independent U.S. Space Force propels us into a new era dedicated to protecting U.S. national interests and security in space. @SpaceForceDoD December 21, 2019

"Our reliance on space-based capabilities has grown dramatically, and today outer space has evolved into a war-fighting domain of its own," said Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, CAN reported.





"Maintaining American dominance in that domain is now the mission of the United States Space Force."

The US Space Force is a continuation of the US Space Command which had been operating under the Air Force. It will employ roughly 16,000 people under the command of Air Force General Jay Raymond.