Trump defends Ivanka's high-profile role at G-20 summit

Mike Pompeo, U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Harry Harris, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, and White House Adviser Ivanka Trump at Blue House, in Seoul.
(photo credit: JACQUELYN MARTIN / POOL / REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
President Donald Trump defended his daughter Ivanka Trump on Friday following criticism for her role the Group of 20 summit in Japan, American media reported.
“The foreign leaders loved her. They think she’s great," Trump said of Ivanka to reporter at the White House. “I thought Ivanka was amazing at the G-20."
Ivanka was seen with high-profile world leaders at the summit, and even sat in on the meeting between Kim Jong Un and her father at the Demilitarized Zone, USA Today reported.
While some have questioned Ivanka's diplomatic role in the White House, the president has praised her.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>