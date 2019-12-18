if(window.innerWidth>=1024) { googletag.defineSlot('/6943/JPost_2017/Desktop/All_Regular_Ad_Units/Article_300x600_Sidebar_1', [[300, 600], [300, 300], [160, 600], [300, 250], [120, 600]], 'div-gpt-ad-1478795987940-2').addService(googletag.pubads()); }
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post American Politics

House impeachment vote nears, Trump: 'I did nothing wrong!'

The hearing began at 4 p.m. Israel Time, but the vote will only take place after a seven hour debate about the resolution to impeach Trump. Republicans may take steps to slow this down.

By TZVI JOFFRE  
DECEMBER 18, 2019 17:13
President Donald Trump speaks as he welcomes Paraguay s President Mario Abdo Benitez to the White House in the Oval Office on December 13, 2019 in Washington, D.C. (photo credit: STHANLEE B. MIRADOR/SIPA USA/TNS)
President Donald Trump speaks as he welcomes Paraguay s President Mario Abdo Benitez to the White House in the Oval Office on December 13, 2019 in Washington, D.C.
(photo credit: STHANLEE B. MIRADOR/SIPA USA/TNS)
As the US House of Representatives began debates leading up to a vote on articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Wednesday, the president lamented that he will be impeached by "the Radical Left" and "Do Nothing Democrats," even though he "did nothing wrong!" in a tweet on Wednesday.
The president added that this should "never happen to another president again," and asked for people to "say a prayer!"

"Can you believe that I will be impeached today by the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats, AND I DID NOTHING WRONG!" tweeted Trump.  "A terrible Thing. Read the Transcripts. This should never happen to another President again. Say a PRAYER!"


Trump's Twitter feed on Wednesday was mostly filled with quotes and retweets from supporters speaking out against the impeachment procedures.
The House of Representatives will vote on Wednesday on articles of impeachment against Trump. The hearing began at 4 p.m. Israel Time (9 p.m. Eastern Time) with a vote concerning whether to adjourn the meeting, but the vote will only take place after a seven-hour debate about the resolution to impeach Trump, according to CNN. Republicans may take procedural steps to slow down the process. This means that the vote will most likely not occur until at least 11 p.m. Israel Time (4 p.m. Eastern Time).
One hour will be provided for the House to debate before taking the procedural vote to approve the rules governing the debate. Six hours of debate will then be equally split between Democrats and Republicans.
The House will then vote on two articles of impeachment: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. No amendments will be allowed to the articles, according to a resolution approved by the rule-making committee last night.
During the House debate, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy introduced a resolution accusing Democratic House committee chairmen Adam Schiff and Jerry Nadler of "abusing and exceeding their powers as chairman of committees." The resolution mentions the release of information and the announcement of a "wide-ranging investigation into the Trump/Giuliani Ukraine scheme" without consultation of the ranking minority member.
McCarthy also accused Schiff of engaging "in a false retelling of the July 25th, 2019, telephone conversation between President Trump and President Zelensky."
The House will also be able to approve a resolution naming impeachment managers after the articles have been passed.
The articles of impeachment filed by Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler accuse Trump of "high crimes and misdemeanors," including one article for "abuse of power" and a second article for "obstruction of Congress."
The first article of impeachment claims that Trump "solicited the interference of a foreign government, Ukraine, in the 2020 United States Presidential election."
The second article of impeachment claims that Trump "directed the unprecedented, categorical, and indiscriminate defiance of subpoenas issued by the House of Representatives." Trump directed Executive Branch agencies, offices and officials not to comply with the subpoenas "without lawful cause or excuse," according to the articles.
"President Trump has abused the powers of the Presidency in a manner offensive to, and subversive of, the Constitution," read the articles of impeachment. "Through these actions, President Trump sought to arrogate to himself the right to determine the propriety, scope, and nature of an impeachment inquiry into his own conduct."


Tags United States twitter Donald Trump House of Representatives impeachment
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Work it out By JPOST EDITORIAL
Isaac Herzog The French parliament’s much needed moral clarity on antisemitism By ISAAC HERZOG
Shmuley Boteach As Jews are gunned down in New Jersey, Cory Booker tours Iowa’s cornfields By SHMULEY BOTEACH
YEDIDIA Z. STERN Only the voters can put a prime minister out to pasture By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Moshe Dann The EU’s proxy war against Israel By MOSHE DANN

Most Read

1 Israeli 'rubber band' solution could reduce plastic bottle volume by 80%
Ecoams Planet's plastic bottle recycling solution
2 Russian Su-35 jets scrambled to stop Israel over Syria - reports
A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
3 Erdogan bashes Israel, calls on Muslims to unite against the West
TURKISH PRESIDENT Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
4 Israeli student attacked at Paris metro for speaking Hebrew
The Israeli student who was attacked at the Paris metro
5 Trump and nuclear Iran: What has the president gotten right or wrong
US President Donald Trump announces his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement during a statement in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, US, May 8, 2018
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by