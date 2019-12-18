House impeachment vote nears, Trump: 'I did nothing wrong!'

As the US House of Representatives began debates leading up to a vote on articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Wednesday, the president lamented that he will be impeached by "the Radical Left" and "Do Nothing Democrats," even though he "did nothing wrong!" in a tweet on Wednesday.The president added that this should "never happen to another president again," and asked for people to "say a prayer!"
"Can you believe that I will be impeached today by the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats, AND I DID NOTHING WRONG!" tweeted Trump. "A terrible Thing. Read the Transcripts. This should never happen to another President again. Say a PRAYER!"
Trump's Twitter feed on Wednesday was mostly filled with quotes and retweets from supporters speaking out against the impeachment procedures.The House of Representatives will vote on Wednesday on articles of impeachment against Trump. The hearing began at 4 p.m. Israel Time (9 p.m. Eastern Time) with a vote concerning whether to adjourn the meeting, but the vote will only take place after a seven-hour debate about the resolution to impeach Trump, according to CNN. Republicans may take procedural steps to slow down the process. This means that the vote will most likely not occur until at least 11 p.m. Israel Time (4 p.m. Eastern Time).One hour will be provided for the House to debate before taking the procedural vote to approve the rules governing the debate. Six hours of debate will then be equally split between Democrats and Republicans.The House will then vote on two articles of impeachment: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. No amendments will be allowed to the articles, according to a resolution approved by the rule-making committee last night. During the House debate, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy introduced a resolution accusing Democratic House committee chairmen Adam Schiff and Jerry Nadler of "abusing and exceeding their powers as chairman of committees." The resolution mentions the release of information and the announcement of a "wide-ranging investigation into the Trump/Giuliani Ukraine scheme" without consultation of the ranking minority member.McCarthy also accused Schiff of engaging "in a false retelling of the July 25th, 2019, telephone conversation between President Trump and President Zelensky."The House will also be able to approve a resolution naming impeachment managers after the articles have been passed.The articles of impeachment filed by Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler accuse Trump of "high crimes and misdemeanors," including one article for "abuse of power" and a second article for "obstruction of Congress."The first article of impeachment claims that Trump "solicited the interference of a foreign government, Ukraine, in the 2020 United States Presidential election."The second article of impeachment claims that Trump "directed the unprecedented, categorical, and indiscriminate defiance of subpoenas issued by the House of Representatives." Trump directed Executive Branch agencies, offices and officials not to comply with the subpoenas "without lawful cause or excuse," according to the articles."President Trump has abused the powers of the Presidency in a manner offensive to, and subversive of, the Constitution," read the articles of impeachment. "Through these actions, President Trump sought to arrogate to himself the right to determine the propriety, scope, and nature of an impeachment inquiry into his own conduct."
Can you believe that I will be impeached today by the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats, AND I DID NOTHING WRONG! A terrible Thing. Read the Transcripts. This should never happen to another President again. Say a PRAYER!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 18, 2019
