Trump says he would like to meet North Korea's Kim at DMZ

U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shake hands before their one-on-one chat during the second U.S.-North Korea summit at the Metropole Hotel in Hanoi, Vietnam February 27, 2019..
(photo credit: LEAH MILLIS/REUTERS)
President Donald Trump said on Saturday he would like to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the demilitarized zone (DMZ) on the border of North and South Korea.
"After some very important meetings, including my meeting with President Xi of China, I will be leaving Japan for South Korea (with President Moon). While there, if Chairman Kim of North Korea sees this, I would meet him at the Border/DMZ just to shake his hand and say Hello(?)!" Trump said on Twitter.
A US special envoy said on Friday the United States was ready to hold constructive talks with North Korea to follow through on a denuclearisation agreement reached by the two countries last year, South Korea's foreign ministry said.
Stephen Biegun told his South Korean counterpart, Lee Do-hoon, that Washington wanted to make "simultaneous, parallel" progress on the agreement reached at a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore last year, the ministry said in a statement.
Both sides agreed to establish new relations and work towards denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula.
