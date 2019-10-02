Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Trump singles out Nadler and Schiff along with The Squad in ‘Democrat savages’ tweet

Nadler is head of the House Judiciary Committee and Schiff leads the Intelligence Committee, which are important committees involved in the impeachment inquiry.

By MARCY OSTER/JTA
October 2, 2019 01:12
1 minute read.
U.S. President Trump attends bilateral meeting on sidelines of U.N. General Assembly in NYC

U.S. President Trump attends bilateral meeting on sidelines of U.N. General Assembly in New York City. (photo credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST)



In a tweet lambasting “Democratic savages,” President Donald Trump singled out Rep. Jerry Nadler of New York, Rep. Adam Schiff of California and the quartet of congresswomen know as The Squad.

“Can you imagine if these Do Nothing Democrat Savages, people like Nadler, Schiff, AOC Plus 3, and many more, had a Republican Party who would have done to Obama what the Do Nothings are doing to me. Oh well, maybe next time!” read Saturday’s tweet.



Nadler is head of the House Judiciary Committee and Schiff leads the Intelligence Committee, which are important committees involved in the impeachment inquiry against Trump.



“AOC Plus 3” presumably refers to New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley and Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib.



The House launched a formal impeachment inquiry into Trump last week following a whistleblower complaint that the president asked Ukraine’s president in a July phone call to investigate Joe Biden and his son Hunter into his business dealings in the country. At the time Trump was withholding military aid funds from Ukraine.



Two of Trump’s frequent liberal critics made an issue of the fact that the six lawmakers singled out by the president were either Jewish or women of color.



Washington Post columnist Dana Milibank said in a tweet: “See how he does that? More than 200 House Democrats support impeachment, but the ones he singles out as “Savages” are two Jews and four women of color.”



Presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke, a Democratic congressman from Texas, tweeted: “When he calls 6 members of Congress—all women of color or Jewish—’savages,’ he wants you to think of them as less than human. Like when he calls immigrants an ‘infestation’ and says ‘no human being’ would want to live in Baltimore.’ We can’t be surprised when violence follows.”


Related Content

October 1, 2019
House Ethics Committee extends probe related to Rep. Rashida Tlaib

By OMRI NAHMIAS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings