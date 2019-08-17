Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Trump slams Talip via her grandmother, who ‘doesn’t have to see her’ now

The President described the Rashida Talib’s letter and subsequent refusal to enter Israel ‘a complete setup.’

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 17, 2019 01:52
Democratic US congressional candidate Rashida Tlaib before Election Day in Michigan, 2018.

Democratic US congressional candidate Rashida Tlaib before Election Day in Michigan, 2018.. (photo credit: REUTERS/REBECCA COOK)

US President Donald Trump slammed Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib on Friday night saying that now when she declined to come to Israel despite getting permission to do so “the only real winner” is her grandmother who “doesn’t have to see her now!” 
 
Tlaib sent an official request to Interior Minister Aryeh Deri requesting to enter the Jewish State to visit her grandmother citing this very well could be her last chance to see her. 
 
She was granted permission to do so but decided not to go to the West Bank after all. 
 
Calling her rejection of the permission she sought “obnoxious” Trump called the whole thing a “complete setup.” 



