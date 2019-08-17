Trump slams Talip via her grandmother, who ‘doesn’t have to see her’ now



US President Donald Trump slammed Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib on Friday night saying that now when she declined to come to Israel despite getting permission to do so “the only real winner” is her grandmother who “doesn’t have to see her now!”

Rep. Tlaib wrote a letter to Israeli officials desperately wanting to visit her grandmother. Permission was quickly granted, whereupon Tlaib obnoxiously turned the approval down, a complete setup. The only real winner here is Tlaib’s grandmother. She doesn’t have to see her now! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2019

Tlaib sent an official request to Interior Minister Aryeh Deri requesting to enter the Jewish State to visit her grandmother citing this very well could be her last chance to see her.



She was granted permission to do so but decided not to go to the West Bank after all.



Calling her rejection of the permission she sought “obnoxious” Trump called the whole thing a “complete setup.”

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });