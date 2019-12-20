The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post American Politics

Trump slams US evangelical magazine after it calls for his removal

"No President has done more for the evangelical community, and it’s not even close," Trump tweeted.

By REUTERS  
DECEMBER 20, 2019 16:26
U.S. President Trump speaks with Congressional Republicans at the White House in Washington (photo credit: REUTERS/JOSHUA ROBERTS)
U.S. President Trump speaks with Congressional Republicans at the White House in Washington
(photo credit: REUTERS/JOSHUA ROBERTS)
U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday blasted the magazine founded by the late Reverend Billy Graham after the influential publication for conservative evangelical U.S. Christians called for him to be removed from office.
Christianity Today on Thursday wrote in an editorial entitled "Trump Should Be Removed from Office" that it could no longer stand on the sidelines after the Republican president's impeachment this week by the U.S. House of Representatives.
"The president of the United States attempted to use his political power to coerce a foreign leader to harass and discredit one of the president's political opponents," it wrote. "That is not only a violation of the Constitution; more importantly, it is profoundly immoral."
The Democratic-led House impeached Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress over his effort to pressure Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, a leading candidate for the Democratic nomination to face Trump in the 2020 election. The Republican-led Senate is expected to hold a trial next month on whether to remove Trump from office.
Trump, who has denied wrongdoing and branded his impeachment as a politically-motivated effort by Democrats to overturn the results of the 2016 election, questioned Christianity Today's success and dismissed its call that he be removed from office.
"No President has done more for the evangelical community, and it’s not even close," Trump tweeted.
Christianity Today Editor Mark Galli, in response, said Trump's conduct was an urgent concern.
"We rarely comment on politics unless we feel it rises to the level of some national ... concern that is really important. And this would be a case," he told CNN in an interview. "This is something we need as a movement to think about, pray about at this time in our life."
Evangelical Christians make up about 25% of U.S. voters, according to Pew Research, and have been a bedrock of Trump's support. In 2016, he took over 80% of the group's votes, according to Pew's polling.
In making its case, the magazine said its stance calling for former President Bill Clinton's impeachment years ago applies "almost perfectly to our current president."
Christianity Today acknowledged Trump has advanced conservative Christian causes with his nominations for the U.S. Supreme Court, his "defense of religious liberty" and his economic policies.
But it said the impeachment process over Trump's efforts to leverage his public office to solicit Ukraine's investigations ahead of the 2020 U.S. election showed he "betrayed his constitutional oath."
Trump on Friday suggested Christianity Today was "far left" and supported Democrats - a charge Galli rejected, telling CNN it was considered "pretty centrist."
Billy Graham's son Franklin said in a tweet on Friday that his father, who was one of the best known Christian evangelical leaders and a spiritual adviser to U.S. presidents, was a Trump supporter and would have been "disappointed" in the editorial.
The magazine's editorial also criticized Democrats for what it said was an effort to take down Trump since he took office, but it concluded that did not justify the president's actions.
"To the many evangelicals who continue to support Mr. Trump in spite of his blackened moral record, we might say this: Remember who you are and whom you serve," it said. "Consider how your justification of Mr. Trump influences your witness to your Lord and Savior."


Tags Evangelical Donald Trump impeachment
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Don't like Ehud Olmert? You should still read what he has to say By JPOST EDITORIAL
The Bennett defense doctrine By YAAKOV KATZ
It’s hard to know how to define the 2010s, but OMG it's #2020 By LIAT COLLINS
Hillel Fuld Hillel's Tech Corner: Solution for female urine incontinence By HILLEL FULD
Ruthie Blum Impeaching the United States electorate By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli 'rubber band' solution could reduce plastic bottle volume by 80%
Ecoams Planet's plastic bottle recycling solution
2 Russian Su-35 jets scrambled to stop Israel over Syria - reports
A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
3 Erdogan bashes Israel, calls on Muslims to unite against the West
TURKISH PRESIDENT Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
4 Israeli student attacked at Paris metro for speaking Hebrew
The Israeli student who was attacked at the Paris metro
5 Trump and nuclear Iran: What has the president gotten right or wrong
US President Donald Trump announces his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement during a statement in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, US, May 8, 2018
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by