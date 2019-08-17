Trump suggests the US buy Greenland, but the Danes aren’t having it

The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the story, claimed Trump showed “varying degrees of seriousness” when discussing the idea, indicating it might just be a joke that was misunderstood.



Saying that if Trump “truly” is considering it “he has gone mad” Foreign Affairs spokesperson for the Danish People’s Party Soren Espersen added that it’s ridicules to think Denmark will think to sell “50,000 citizens to the US.”



Trump is meant to visit Greenland in September.



In the US, Representative Mike Gallagher said that idea would be a “smart geopolitical move.”



The US does have a history of buying vast territories, such as the 1803 Louisiana Purchase from the French and the 1867 Alaska purchase from the Russians.



Trump did not invent the idea, President Andrew Johnson attempted it in the 1860’s and President Garry Truman offered the Danes $100 mil. For it in 1946.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });