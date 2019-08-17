Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Trump suggests the US buy Greenland, but the Danes aren’t having it

The US President recently expressed interest in buying the largest island in the world.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 17, 2019 00:13
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump. (photo credit: REUTERS)

US President Donald Trump expressed interest in buying Greenland for America, the BBC reported on Friday, and the government of the world largest island said that while they’re open for business, they are “not for sale.” 
 
The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the story, claimed Trump showed “varying degrees of seriousness” when discussing the idea, indicating it might just be a joke that was misunderstood. 
 
Saying that if Trump “truly” is considering it “he has gone mad” Foreign Affairs spokesperson for the Danish People’s Party Soren Espersen added that it’s ridicules to think Denmark will think to sell “50,000 citizens to the US.” 
 
Trump is meant to visit Greenland in September. 
 
In the US, Representative Mike Gallagher said that idea would be a “smart geopolitical move.” 
 
The US does have a history of buying vast territories, such as the 1803 Louisiana Purchase from the French and the 1867 Alaska purchase from the Russians. 
 
Trump did not invent the idea, President Andrew Johnson attempted it in the 1860’s and President Garry Truman offered the Danes $100 mil. For it in 1946. 
  
         



