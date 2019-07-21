Trump taunts Congresswomen, says they can’t love America

US President Donald Trump (left), called Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (bottom right) and 'her crowd,' Rashida Tlaib (middle) and Ilhan Omar (top) Communists, Israel haters and antisemites.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
US President Donald Trump slammed four US Democratic Congresswomen in a tweet on Sunday, claiming “I don’t believe the four congresswomen are capable of loving our country” and that “they should apologize to America (and Israel) for the horrible...things they have said.”
Subsequently, he once again inserted Israel and the American Jewish Community iin his ongoing onslaught against the congresswomen.
He called the lawmakers and their party anti-Israel and anti-Semitic in defense of a previosu tweet in which he urged them to go back to “where they came from” and “fix these places” and then “come back” and tell Americans how it’s done.
In turn, some Jews-including those who share Trump’s opinions of the congresswomen-are asking the president to leave them out of it.
Democrats and a handful of Republicans called his tweets racist. The Media stopped using phrases like “racially charged” to describe the tweets, and bluntly called them racist. Non of the women targeted in the tweets are white or Jewish.
Trump pushed back against these statements in a swirl of tweets, press gaggles and at a rally in North Carolina, saying these congresswomen “hated” Israel and Jews.
The congresswomen are believed to be Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ayanna Pressley. Last Wednesday, he confirmed these identities.
This “squad” of congresswomen have diverse opinions on Israel: Tlaib, a Palestinian-American, wants a binational state which will include Arabs and Jews. Omar is a critic but supports a two-state system, one for Arabs and one for Jews. Tlaib and Omar back boycotts of the Jewish State due to the situation in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank , Pressley opposes them, Ocasio-Cortez has not made her views clear on this issue.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>