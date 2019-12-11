Trump to Russian FM: Don't interfere in US elections

During a joint news conference with his U.S. counterpart, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Lavrov once again dismissed the American accusation that Moscow tried to sway the 2016 election, which resulted in the upset victory of President Donald Trump. Trump also urged Russia to resolve its conflict with Ukraine , and he emphasized to Lavrov his support for global arms control that includes not only Russia, but also China, the White House said in statement.Lavrov said Moscow wanted to publish a cache of communications with Washington that he said cleared Russia of allegations it interfered in the 2016 U.S. election, but that the United States has blocked their release.During a joint news conference with his U.S. counterpart, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Lavrov once again dismissed the American accusation that Moscow tried to sway the 2016 election, which resulted in the upset victory of President Donald Trump.

“We suggested to our colleagues that in order to dispel all suspicions that are baseless: Let us publish this close channel of correspondence starting from October 2016 until November 2017 so it would all become very clear to many people,” Lavrov said through an interpreter at the news conference.

“However, regrettably, this administration refused to do so,” added Lavrov. “We are prepared to do that, to publish the correspondence that took place.”