The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post US Political News

Trump’s dilemma: Balancing a slowing economy with stopping coronavirus

He is torn between the damage that the coronavirus is causing to the economy and the fact that as of writing, over 50 thousand people in the US already tested positive for a disease with no vaccine.

By OMRI NAHMIAS  
MARCH 24, 2020 19:24
US President Donald Trump holds a news conference in Washington DC (photo credit: REUTERS/YURI GRIPAS)
US President Donald Trump holds a news conference in Washington DC
(photo credit: REUTERS/YURI GRIPAS)
WASHINGTON – Since the day he won the elections, US President Donald Trump has given a lot of weight to the Dow Jones Industrial index. In many ways, it was the barometer for his presidency. In the past few weeks, the US economy – that under Trump saw historic unemployment rates and, combined with the longest ever Bull Market in the US history – came virtually to a stop.
The Dow, like Nasdaq and S&p 500, is now off 30% of its record high, giving up nearly all the Trump era gains. Millions of people are losing their jobs: No one wants to sit in a restaurant, shop in a mall, or to take a flight overseas.
Trump is looking at the rapid decline of the stock market and trying to balance between stopping a fast-spreading pandemic and a slowing economy. He is torn between the damage that the coronavirus is causing to the economy and the fact that as of writing, over 50 thousand people in the US already tested positive for a disease with no vaccine or treatment. And while it's hard to think about it right now, the presidential elections are just around the corner, in seven months. Up until February, the strong economy was his greatest achievement.
Last week, in a push to stop the pandemic from spreading and to flatten the curve, the administration had issued new guidelines called "15 days of social distancing," recommending gatherings in groups of no more than ten people. It was a relatively moderate step, at times when all over the world, from Spain to Israel to India, people are ordered to stay home. US Surgeon General Jerome Adams said last week that 15 days of social distancing "likely not going to be enough" to stop the pandemic.
And yet on Monday, President Trump said in his daily press conference that he consider to scale back these guidelines soon after the end of the 15 days. "Our country wasn't built to be shut down," the President said.
"America will again and soon be open to business, a lot sooner than three or four months as somebody was suggesting. We cannot let the cure be worse than the problem itself," Trump continued. "At the end of the 15 day period, we will make a decision as to which way we want to go, the timing of the opening of our country."
Asked about the opinion of health experts regarding such a move, he said: "If it were up to the doctors, they may say, let's keep it shut down. Let's shut down the entire world because you're up to 150 countries [with coronavirus]," he said. "So, let's shut down the entire world, and when we shut it down, that'd be wonderful, and let's keep it shut for a couple of years," the President remarked, sarcastically. "We can't do that," he added. "I'm not looking at months, I'll tell you right now," Trump continued. "We're going to open up our country."
Notably, Dr. Anthony Fauci, member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, did not attend Monday's presser. "He doesn't not agree," Trump said when asked was the Doctor think about a possible move to "open" the economy. "He understands there is a tremendous cost to our country both in terms of lives and economics and many many years of rebuilding something that was fine-tuned machine," the President added.
The question is if it is possible at all to balance between a rapidly spreading disease that requires people to stay home and the need to move the economy. Trump surrogates emphasizing in interviews that there is a link between the economy and public health. A slowing economy, they say, could mean that people could lose their houses and live in the streets, that could bring the economy to collapse – something that could be disastrous.
But is it possible to choose between public health and keeping the economy running? The virus is still spreading. If people are dying and hospitals could reach capacity in a matter of days, it would affect the economy, too. If tourists are afraid to take a flight to the US because of a pandemic, it will affect as well. And the biggest question of all is how exactly can you "open" the economy? If people in New York and California are ordered to stay home, and the federal government is recommending otherwise, who will triumph?
The hit for the airlines, hotel, and restaurant industries is impacting the entire US economy, and a recession seems inevitable. Even if the coronavirus were to disappear tomorrow (and unfortunately it's not), it would take time to restore consumers' confidence in things that seemed natural just three weeks ago, such as going to a movie theater, attending a conference or taking a cruise.
Trump is facing some tough choices, for sure, but as the curve keeps climbing, it doesn't seem like the time to scale back social distancing.


Tags economy Donald Trump Coronavirus coronavirus outbreak Coronavirus spread
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The sudden firing of Lucy Aharish from KAN By JPOST EDITORIAL
Nimrod Goren Coronavirus: Free Foreign Ministry from quarantine By NIMROD GOREN
My Word: Conquering fear in the time of corona By LIAT COLLINS
South African Cheif Rabbi Warren Goldstein. Coronavirus has a spiritual effect By WARREN GOLDSTEIN
Isi Leibler Stop the madness, Blue and White! Form a national-unity government now! By ISI LEIBLER

Most Read

1 Israeli doctor in Italy: We no longer help those over 60
Medical worker is seen at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak
2 Israeli Nobel Laureate: Coronavirus spread is slowing
Nobel prize laureate Michael Levitt
3 World Health Organization backs call to avoid ibuprofen for coronavirus
Colorful of tablets and capsules pill in blister packaging arranged with beautiful pattern with flare light. Pharmaceutical industry concept. Pharmacy drugstore. Antibiotic drug resistance
4 Shocking coronavirus study says people could be locked down for 18 months
Health Ministry inspectors speak with a woman who is in self quarantine as a precaution against coronavirus spread in Hadera
5 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by