Trump's half-cocked and loaded tweet draws barrage of reaction

U.S. President Donald Trump.
(photo credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
U.S. President Donald Trump, whose Twitter malaprops often set off a deluge of social media criticism, was targeted on Friday for a linguistic misfire involving the phrase "locked and loaded."
In a series of tweets on Friday morning Trump outlined why he said he had decided to call off a military strike on Iran he had planned in response to its having shot down a U.S. drone. He said he decided the estimated death toll of 150 would be a disproportionate response.
"We were cocked & loaded to retaliate last night on 3 different sights when I asked, how many will die," wrote Trump, an outspoken supporter of gun rights and the beneficiary of $30 million in National Rifle Association campaign spending.
Instead of "cocked & loaded," Trump probably meant "locked and loaded," which means to prepare a gun for immediate firing. Critics swarmed the internet to correct the term, as well as to point out that Trump had meant to say "sites."
"Trump: 'We were cocked and loaded.' Editors everywhere: 'Pls delete or rephrase,'" tweeted Jeffrey Kluger of Time magazine.
Twitter user @CapeCod_Pete suggested "Cocked and Loaded" would be the title of Trump's post-presidency memoir while Catherine Thompson of the culture website bustle.com thought it would make a good name for her trivia team.
Tweeter @Tommy_purpura used the term in a greatest-hits compilation of Trump's Twitter errors: "I cocked and loaded as much covfefe and hamberders as I could find, and looked for the smocking sights."
Trump did use the proper term "locked and loaded" in August 2017 in saying that "military solutions" were in place to use against North Korea when tensions were high with leader Kim Jong Un.
In 2015, Trump said he had a license to carry a gun and sometimes did so.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>