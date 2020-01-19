The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post US Political News

Trump's team: Impeachment is a 'dangerous attack' on Americans' rights

"We are on strong legal footing. The president has done nothing wrong, and we believe that will be borne out in this process," sources have said.

By REUTERS, JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 19, 2020 00:59
U.S. President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Sunrise, Florida, U.S., November 26, 2019 (photo credit: REUTERS/YURI GRIPAS)
U.S. President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Sunrise, Florida, U.S., November 26, 2019
(photo credit: REUTERS/YURI GRIPAS)
US President Donald Trump's legal team on Saturday issued a resounding rejection of the House of Representatives' impeachment of him, calling the charges against Trump a "dangerous attack" on Americans and their right to vote.
In a six-page document to be released on Saturday, Trump's lawyers formally address the merits of the two articles of impeachment - abuse of power and obstruction of Congress - that the Democratic-led House approved late last year and which form the basis of a trial that will begin in earnest on Tuesday in the Republican-controlled Senate, sources close to Trump's legal team said.
They are planning to argue that Trump acted at all times with full constitutional legal authority, the sources added.
"We are on strong legal footing. The president has done nothing wrong, and we believe that will be borne out in this process," said one of the three sources who briefed reporters on a conference call about the contents of the document.
They will further argue that the articles of impeachment violate the US Constitution and would do lasting damage.
Meanwhile, the US lawmakers managing the impeachment case against Donald Trump filed a brief on Saturday laying out their arguments supporting charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress against the president.
The Democratic House of Representatives impeachment managers faced a deadline of 5 p.m. EST (2200 GMT) on Saturday to file the document, before the trial of the Republican president starts in earnest in the Senate on Tuesday.
In making their case in the 111-page document, the lawmakers summarized arguments made during weeks of testimony late last year during the House impeachment investigation.
They also called for Trump's removal in order to safeguard the integrity of the 2020 U.S. general election, in which Trump is seeking re-election, as well as the U.S. system of government.
"The country is watching to see how the Senate responds," the seven House impeachment managers said in a statement.
Trump's trial brief is due at noon (1700 GMT) on Monday, and the House's reply brief is due on Tuesday at noon (1700 GMT).


Tags Donald Trump Democrats impeachment
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Keep up the fight By JPOST EDITORIAL
How Naftali Bennett played his cards right By YAAKOV KATZ
On rulers and royal flushes of embarrassment By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Leave Iran to the Americans By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Right from wrong - Neda Soltan’s message from the grave By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Trump tweets support for Iranian protesters as they demand Khamenei quit
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
2 Iran publicly hangs man on homosexuality charges
People stage a mock hanging as they protest outside German Council on Foreign Relations in Berlin February 4, 2013, where Iran's Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi's was due to deliver a speech.
3 Israeli tech company making water from air gets top honor in Las Vegas
Illustration: Pulling water-from-air
4 Iranian protesters refuse to walk on US, Israeli flags - watch
PROTESTERS IN Gaza City begin stomping on posters depicting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump and Israeli and American flags before burning them during a protest following Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.
5 Air Force admits mistake after eight fighter jets 'drown'
F-16 planes on the runway during the Blue Flag drill
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by