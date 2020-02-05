The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
US President Donald Trump touts $2.2 trillion investment in US military

The president delivers his State of the Union address.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 5, 2020 04:33
U.S. President Trump delivers State of the Union address at the U.S. Capitol in Washington (photo credit: REUTERS)
U.S. President Trump delivers State of the Union address at the U.S. Capitol in Washington
(photo credit: REUTERS)
US President Donald Trump said that the days of the United States "being used, taken advantage of or even scorned by other nations are long behind us," as he opened his annual State of the Union address.

"I am thrilled to report to you tonight our economy is the best it is has ever been," the president said, "The military is completely rebuilt with its power not being matched anywhere in the world.
"America’s enemies are on the run," he said.

The president touted the administration's investment of $2.2 trillion in the US military.
"We have purchased the finest planes, missiles, rockets, ships and every other form of military equipment and it is all made right here in the USA," the president said. "We are also getting our allies finally to help pay their fair share."
The State of the Union comes while the country is on the verge of an impeachment vote with the expected conclusion of acquittal. It also comes one day aft the Iowa caucus that chaotically kicked-off the Democratic presidential nominating contest.
 

Verbal fireworks were possible during what was expected to be a speech lasting longer than an hour.
"We will never let socialism destroy American healthcare!" Trump was due to say in his 9 p.m. EST speech, according to excerpts released by the White House.
Democratic presidential candidates Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren have proposed healthcare plans that would be entirely run by the government, a sharp departure from the current, private system in which millions of Americans get medical insurance from their employers.
Trump's lack of a healthcare plan, however, has left him open to criticism that he has not put enough work into finding a way to reduce rising insurance costs that burden middle-class Americans.
Trump's appearance in the chamber of the US House of Representatives will put him face-to-face with House Democratic lawmakers who approved articles of impeachment against him in December. The Republican-led Senate is expected to acquit the Republican president of the charges on Wednesday.
The speech excerpts made no mention of the controversy. Instead, Trump was to offer an upbeat portrayal of his presidency in hopes of persuading Americans to give him another four-year term in the Nov. 3 election.
"In just three short years, we have shattered the mentality of American Decline and we have rejected the downsizing of America’s destiny. We are moving forward at a pace that was unimaginable just a short time ago, and we are never going back!" Trump was due to say, according to the excerpts.
He said his vision "demonstrates how we are building the world’s most prosperous and inclusive society – one where every citizen can join in America’s unparalleled success, and where every community can take part in America’s extraordinary rise."


