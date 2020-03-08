The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post US Political News

US lawmakers propose bill promising paid sick days due to coronavirus

Many workers are advised to stay home if they exhibit symptoms of the virus, but workers who lack paid sick days will essentially forfeit a day's pay.

By AARON REICH  
MARCH 8, 2020 06:39
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) administers the oath of office to House members and delegates of the U.S. House of Representatives at the start of the 116th Congress inside the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 3, 2019 (photo credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) administers the oath of office to House members and delegates of the U.S. House of Representatives at the start of the 116th Congress inside the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 3, 2019
(photo credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)
In response to the coronavirus outbreak, Democrats in Congress introduced a bill guaranteeing that workers can take a paid sick day if needed, the Huffington Post reported.
The bill requires employers to grant 14 paid sick days to be used in a public health emergency. These sick days could also be used by workers if either their workplace or their child's school is closed, as well as if they or a relative are quarantined.
In addition, workers would separately receive the seven sick days accrued over the course of the year.
The bill was introduced by Washington Sen. Patty Murray in the Senate and Connecticut Rep. Rosa DeLauro in the House.
Though it is implemented in local laws by cities and states, paid sick days are currently not covered by any federal law. This has become especially prominent as of late, due to the coronavirus outbreak spreading more aggressively throughout the US. As of Friday, over 200 people in the US were infected, with over 100,000 infected worldwide.
Many workers are advised to stay home if they exhibit symptoms of the virus, but many workers who lack paid sick days – which is an estimated 27% of workers in the private sector, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics – will essentially forfeit a day's pay. However, if they do clock in at work, they risk infecting their co-workers and customers. Most of these workers are clustered in low-wage jobs in the service industry, such as retail and food. This means they work in environments where they are in constant contact with co-workers and customers, making the risk of spreading the infection exponentially higher.
Other industries have less of an issue, with many large employers such as tech companies IBM and Facebook encouraging workers to stay at home, the Huffington Post reported. The report added that in addition, white-collar employees as well as those in managerial positions tend to have greater access to sick days.
Those who support a nationwide standard for paid sick days usually cite public health and social justice, but the coronavirus has brought a macroeconomic argument. Essentially, millions of workers wouldn't be getting paid, and this could lead to further damage on an economy already suffering from declining stock market values and slower supply lines.
Paid sick days have always been popular among Americans, but the supporters of the bill have argued that it is more relevant than ever before. It is expected that the bill will pass through the House – in which the Democrats have a majority – should it come to a vote. However, it is unlikely to easily pass the Republican-controlled Senate.
Despite this, Sen. Murray urged her colleagues to pass the bill "without delay."
“Workers want to do the right thing for themselves, their families, and their communities,” she said in a statement, according to the Huffington Post. “So especially in the middle of public health crises like this, staying home sick shouldn’t have to mean losing a paycheck or a job.”
The coronavirus outbreak began in Wuhan, China, and has since spread over the world, infecting over 100,000 people. The virus has caused many workplaces to be shut down, and forced millions of people to work from home or miss work entirely.


Tags congress coronavirus coronavirus outbreak
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The big winner in Israel's elections is the Joint List By JPOST EDITORIAL
Will coronavirus bring Netanyahu and Gantz together? By YAAKOV KATZ
From Whitney Houston’s hologram to political comebacks By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Netanyahu getting defectors is 'worst of all evils' By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Coronavirus and Israeli electoral ills By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
2 Benjamin Netanyahu defeats Gantz, but is still short a majority
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu waves to supporters following the announcement of exit polls in Israel's election at his Likud party headquarters in Tel Aviv on March 3, 2020.
3 Netanyahu's bloc to stay at 58 seats
Israel goes to the polls, March 2, 2020.
4 Up to 100,000 Israelis in isolation as Israel expands traveler quarantine
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu adn Health Minister Ya'acov Litzman address the nation on the coronavirus epidemic, March 4, 2020
5 Israeli who recovered in Japan develops coronavirus again
Buses believed to carry the U.S. passengers of the cruise ship Diamond Princess, where dozens of passengers were tested positive for coronavirus, leave at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by