The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post US Political News

Virginia Democrats say their priority is who can beat Trump in November

14 States will get to vote today, which is equal to some one-third of the delegates needed to win the nomination at the Democratic convention in Milwaukee in the summer.

By OMRI NAHMIAS  
MARCH 3, 2020 22:14
SUPPORTERS OF DEMOCRATIC 2020 US presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders wave signs during a campaign rally in Los Angeles, Sunday. (photo credit: KYLE GRILLOT/REUTERS)
SUPPORTERS OF DEMOCRATIC 2020 US presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders wave signs during a campaign rally in Los Angeles, Sunday.
(photo credit: KYLE GRILLOT/REUTERS)
NORTHERN VIRGINIA – The rain did not deter voters from casting their ballots at the Charles Barrett Elementary School in Alexandria on Tuesday morning. It was “Super Tuesday” – and voters were motivated to support their nominee.
Fourteen states will get to vote today, which accounts for some one-third of the delegates needed to win the nomination at the Democratic convention in Milwaukee this summer. A couple of moderate candidates, Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar, dropped out of the race over the past 48 hours, throwing their support behind former vice president Joe Biden. Beto O’Rourke, a former congressman and Democratic presidential hopeful, endorsed Biden as well, indicating a shift toward him.
Scott Fitzallen from Alexandria told The Jerusalem Post a narrower Democratic field has helped him make up his mind.
“I was going to vote for Mayor Pete before [he dropped out],” he said. “I think [Elizabeth] Warren is the smartest person left in the race. I think she’s the best candidate left in the race, but I don’t think she has a chance to win.”
“And so, I don’t want to waste my vote on somebody I don’t think can win,” Fitzallen said. “Of those that are left, Bernie [Sanders] and Biden have the best chance to win. And I’m not a Bernie fan because of the socialism issue. Particularly because I think [President Donald] Trump will mop the floor with him if he was facing Bernie. He will just say we’re going to make this country into Venezuela, which isn’t true, but people believe Trump when he says that. So, they’ll vote against a Bernie. I want to get Trump out of office, and I think Biden has the best chance of that.”
Virginia Ritten from Alexandria, who identified as Independent, told the Post she decided to vote for Sanders.
“I’m a progressive, and I want this country’s corruption to be cleaned up,” she said. “I know that Bernie’s probably the cleanest, most-honest candidate, and he’s also got a very strong conscience. And I think that he’s going pick good professional people to take care of what’s going on. So, I have good confidence in him.
“I don’t have confidence in the Democratic Party to not try to stab him in the back again. I think that’s what’s rotten about the Democrats. That’s why I’m an Independent. If overwhelming numbers support Bernie, then ultimately the Democrats will be pressured [to support him].”
Asked who she thinks has a better chance to win the general election, Ritten said in her opinion that would be Sanders.
“He’s more verbal [than Biden],” she said. “He can argue better. He’s smarter.”
A few miles away, at Barcroft Elementary School in Arlington, there was a steady stream of voters as well. Judy Ann, who lives near the polling station, told the Post she decided to vote for Warren even though she recognizes that her path to victory is very narrow.
“I decided to go with my principles rather than with who has the best chance,” she said, adding that she recognized “it made me think whether I am wasting my vote.”
“I was bouncing between Sanders and Warren,” Ann said. “I recognize that he’s more consistent in his messaging. And I liked that he’s moved the platform a little bit to the left, but at the same time is he too far left? And so all things being equal, I think Elizabeth Warren maybe a little bit more rational.”
“I’ve never been so conflicted in a primary,” she said. “There were people who said the things that I completely agreed with or not completely agreed with but predominantly agreed with, and they said the right things, and I was comfortable with who they were as people. And then to add in the wild card of, well, they have to run against Trump. And that throws everything out of whack instead of just saying who’s the best person.”


Tags Bernie Sanders Democrats Elections 2020
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The repercussions of the US-Taliban deal By JPOST EDITORIAL
Will the fighting end after the elections? - analysis By YAAKOV KATZ
Susan Hattis Rolef 'So why does the Left hate Netanyahu so much?' By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
MANFRED GERSTENFELD EU ambassador to Israel must upgrade their verbal acrobatics By MANFRED GERSTENFELD
Emily Schrader Why we should trust Israel’s response to coronavirus By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
2 Israeli who recovered in Japan develops coronavirus again
Buses believed to carry the U.S. passengers of the cruise ship Diamond Princess, where dozens of passengers were tested positive for coronavirus, leave at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo
3 1 in 5 Europeans says secret Jewish cabal runs the world, survey finds
Protesters hold placards and flags during a demonstration, organised by the British Board of Jewish Deputies for those who oppose antisemitism, in Parliament Square in London.
4 347 rabbis sign letter rejecting Bernie Sanders' 'outrageous comments'
Bernie Sanders
5 Benjamin Netanyahu defeats Gantz, but is still short a majority
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu waves to supporters following the announcement of exit polls in Israel's election at his Likud party headquarters in Tel Aviv on March 3, 2020.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by