Trump tells Ilhan Omar she should be ashamed of herself

En route to El Paso on Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump slammed Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar for a tweet that her own party leaders say they view as "antisemitic."

By
February 12, 2019 03:45
1 minute read.
Trump and Omar

President Donald Trump (L) and Rep. Ilhan Omar (L). (photo credit: REUTERS/ WIKIMEDIA)

 
U.S. President Donald Trump slammed Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar for a tweet that her own party leaders say they view as "antisemitic."


She should "be ashamed of herself," Trump said, according to a report by USA Today. "I think it was a terrible statement."

Trump was speaking on Air Force One as he was flying to El Paso, Texas, where he later spoke at a "Make America Great Again" rally.

"I don't think her apology was adequate," he said.
US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, a famed Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) supporter, apologized after pointing an accusatory finger at the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), saying the organization is paying American politicians to be pro-Israel.

Democratic leadership said they condemned the remarks, in a statement released by House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California.

“Antisemitism must be called out, confronted and condemned whenever it is encountered, without exception," they said. 

In El Paso, Trump focused much of his speech on the need to get "started building a beautiful wall smack in the middle of the Rio Grande. This is not our agenda. It's a common sense agenda of the American people."




Hours before the planned event, a video in which various Americans explain why building the wall would be vital for their personal security was placed on Trump's Facebook page. 

A diverse mix of Americans are featured in the film stating their reasons for supporting a wall on the border with Mexico.


  

