The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post US Political News

Warren, Sanders campaigns spar in rare show of discord

The spat underscores the rising stakes for Warren, Sanders and the 11 other Democrats seeking their party's nod to take on Republican President Donald Trump in November's election.

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 13, 2020 01:24
Progressive Democratic candidates US Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Progressive Democratic candidates US Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
A rare sign of discord emerged on Sunday between progressive Democratic presidential contenders Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders over a report that Sanders' campaign volunteers had called her a candidate of the elite in conversations with voters.
"I was disappointed to hear that Bernie is sending his volunteers out to trash me," Warren told reporters after a campaign event in Marshalltown, Iowa, which will hold the nation's first nominating contest on Feb. 3.
"I hope Bernie reconsiders and turns his campaign in a different direction."
Warren and Sanders, who are friends, fellow U.S. senators and their party's progressive standard-bearers, agreed early in the nominating contest to an informal non-aggression pact and have largely avoided criticizing each other.
Politico reported late on Saturday that Sanders' campaign had distributed talking points for volunteers on what to say to voters who are thinking of supporting his main rivals - former Vice President Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and Warren.
The guidance suggested that volunteers argue Warren was supported by "highly-educated, more affluent people who are going to show up and vote Democratic no matter what," rather than motivating people who do not normally vote, Politico reported. Reuters could not verify the talking points.
Sanders said on Sunday he did not approve the negative talking points about other candidates.
"We have over 500 people on our campaign. People do certain things. I’m sure that on Elizabeth’s campaign people do certain things as well," Sanders told reporters after a rally in Iowa.
"But you’ve heard me for months, I have never said a negative word about Elizabeth Warren, who is a friend of mine. We have differences on issues. That’s what a campaign is about."
REFRAINING FROM ATTACKS
The spat underscores the rising stakes for Warren, Sanders and the 11 other Democrats seeking their party's nod to take on Republican President Donald Trump in November's election.
The latest Iowa opinion polls show Sanders with a narrow lead in the state. He has sought to cast himself as the only one capable of beating Trump, arguing he would drive turnout among working-class and minority voters who would not otherwise vote.
Sanders supporters have also been increasingly targeting Biden in recent weeks. Biden trails Sanders in early nominating states but leads him in most national opinion polls among Democrats.
In a statement on Saturday, Sanders campaign senior adviser Jeff Weaver said it was "appalling" that Biden and former Secretary of State John Kerry, a Biden supporter, had attempted to defend Biden's 2002 vote as a U.S. senator for the use of force in Iraq.
Sanders, who opposes military interventions and has warned that Trump is leading the United States to war with Iran, has criticized Biden for supporting the Iraq war.
Addressing his campaign's criticism of Biden, Sanders said: "We will contrast records - nothing wrong with that."
Warren - who has criticized Biden and Buttigieg for their ties to wealthy donors - said on Sunday that Democrats could ill afford to repeat 2016, when bad blood between supporters of Sanders and the eventual nominee, Hillary Clinton, hurt the party's campaign against Trump.
"Democrats want to win in 2020," she said. "We all saw the impact of the factionalism in 2016, and we can't have a repeat of that."


Tags Bernie Sanders Democrats Elizabeth Warren
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Unbearable hypocrisy By JPOST EDITORIAL
Letters January 13,2020: Black mark on hatred of Jews By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
Mike Evans Trump's doctrine of moral clarity By MIKE EVANS
Emily Schrader The demonization of the two-state solution By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef Think About It: Immunity versus ‘anyone but Bibi’ By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 US-Iran crisis threatens all-out war in Iraq, Mideast, world - Iraqi PM
A Ghadr 1 class Shahab 3 long range missile is prepared for launch during a test from an unknown location in central Iran
2 Israel unveils breakthrough laser to intercept missiles, aerial threats
Artistic depiction of how innovative laser defense system would function on the battle field
3 Iran publicly hangs man on homosexuality charges
People stage a mock hanging as they protest outside German Council on Foreign Relations in Berlin February 4, 2013, where Iran's Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi's was due to deliver a speech.
4 Soleimani was a monster, wanted atomic cloud over Tel Aviv - German newspaper
Major General Qasem Soleimani (April 2016)
5 Israeli tech company making water from air gets top honor in Las Vegas
Illustration: Pulling water-from-air
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by