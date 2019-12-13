The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post American Politics

Where does Elizabeth Warren stand on antisemitism, Israel in 2020?

Where does Elizabeth Warren stand on issues that matter to Jewish voters in 2020?

By JTA STAFF  
DECEMBER 13, 2019 05:59
Elizabeth Warren is one of the frontrunners to be the Democratic nominee. (photo credit: JTA/ZACH GIBSON/GETTY IMAGES; DESIGN BY GRACE YAGEL)
Elizabeth Warren is one of the frontrunners to be the Democratic nominee.
(photo credit: JTA/ZACH GIBSON/GETTY IMAGES; DESIGN BY GRACE YAGEL)
Elizabeth Warren, the progressive senator from Massachusetts, emerged early on as a front-runner in the crowded Democratic primary race. Let’s dive into her positions on all things Jewish.
First up: What has Warren said and done to address antisemitism?
“Let’s be clear, antisemitism has no place in democracy,” Warren said in a June 2019 address to the American Jewish Committee Global Forum. She called anti-Semitic graffiti in her home state “cowardly acts of hate” and condemned the defacement of Jewish gravestones in Fall River, Massachusetts as a “hateful act.”
After the anti-Semitic Pittsburgh synagogue shooting in October 2018, Warren attended Shabbat services at Temple Emanuel in Newton as a part of the #ShowUpForShabbat campaign organized by the American Jewish Committee. At Temple Emanuel, she led the congregation in reciting a prayer for the welfare of the United States.
Her official campaign Twitter account tweeted twice in the wake of Pittsburgh, once after the Chabad of Poway shooting, once after the Halle shooting in Germany, once on Yom HaShoah (Israel’s Holocaust Remembrance Day) and on U.S. Holocaust Memorial Day.
After Rep. Ilhan Omar was criticized for making what some saw as antisemitic remarks about Jewish wealth and influence in February, the House voted on a resolution to condemn antisemitism. It was largely seen as a rebuke of Omar’s comments.
Warren slammed the resolution, which she said was an attempt to silence debate, arguing that “branding criticism of Israel as automatically antisemitic has a chilling effect on our public discourse and makes it harder to achieve a peaceful solution between Israelis and Palestinians.”
What does Warren say about the movement to boycott, divest from and sanction Israel — commonly referred to as BDS?
“I don’t support the boycott, I think the boycott is wrong, but I think outlawing protected free speech activity violates our basic constitution,” she said in response to the controversial Israel Anti-Boycott Act, which she voted against in February 2019.
Her director for progressive partnerships, Max Berger, helped found the anti-occupation group IfNotNow and tweeted in 2017 that he “agree[s] with BDS.”
What American Jewish groups does Warren work with?
As a senator, Warren accepted the endorsement of J Street, the liberal pro-Israel lobbying group.
During the government shutdown in late 2018 and early 2019, Warren pledged her salary to HIAS — formerly known as the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society — a Jewish non-profit that supports refugees. (Salaries of Congress members were not frozen during the shutdown.)
What is Warren’s general position on Israel?
She’s supportive, yet critical of some of its policies.
“Israel lives in a dangerous part of the world where there are not a lot of liberal democracies,” Warren said shortly after declaring her presidential bid. “We need a strong Israel there.”
America has a very special relationship with Israel,” Warren said in an August 2014 town hall. “Israel lives in a very dangerous part of the world… And we very much need an ally in that part of the world.”
However, in a video Q&A with The New York Times in June 2019, Warren said “the current situation” in Israel-Palestine is “not tenable.” When an IfNotNow member asked her if she would “push the Israeli government to end the occupation” in July, she said yes.
Where does Warren generally stand on solving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict?
In 2014, she voted in favor of $225 million in funding for Iron Dome, Israel’s missile-interception system. She also defended Israel’s actions during the 2014 Gaza War, explaining, “When Hamas puts its rocket launchers next to hospitals, next to schools, they’re using their civilian population to protect their military assets. And I believe Israel has a right, at that point, to defend itself.”
In 2015, she voted for the Iran nuclear deal that Netanyahu opposed.
In April 2018, during the protests of Israeli occupation at the Gaza border, Warren urged Israeli restraint.
“I am deeply concerned about the deaths and injuries in Gaza,” Warren said. “As additional protests are planned for the coming days, the Israel Defense Forces should exercise restraint and respect the rights of Palestinians to peacefully protest.”
Warren also supports a two-state solution: A spokesperson for the campaign, Alexis Krieg, told JTA that “Senator Warren believes a two-state solution is the outcome that is best for U.S. interests, for Israel’s security and its future, and for ensuring Palestinian rights, freedom and self-determination. As president, she will seek ways to preserve the viability of the two-state solution on the ground.”
In October 2019, Warren said in a speech that “it is the official policy of the United States of America to support a two-state solution, and if Israel is moving in the opposite direction, then everything is on the table.”
Would Warren would leverage U.S. aid to Israel to achieve a two-state solution?
When asked at a speech in October if she meant using aid to pressure Israel, Warren didn’t specify, and repeated that “everything is on the table.”
As Warren explained in a video addressed to the 2019 J Street conference, “We must find ways to make tangible progress on the ground toward a two-state solution. Sometimes that might mean finding ways to apply pressure and create consequences for problematic behavior as previous Democratic and Republican presidents have done.”
“For example,” she continued, “if Israel’s government continues with steps to formally annex the West Bank, the United States should make it clear that none of our aid should be used to support annexation.”
Warren, like most Democratic candidates, is against further settlement construction in the West Bank.
How does Warren get along with Netanyahu?
“Let’s be clear: We can speak out against the far-right-wing policies of the Netanyahu government like annexation and settlements while supporting Israel,” Warren said in her 2019 J Street video. She has also stated that the U.S. should “call out Netanyahu’s corruption.” In April 2019, when Netanyahu pledged to annex parts of the West Bank if reelected, Warren was one of the first Democratic candidates to speak out against such a move.
In November 2017, Warren was one of ten senators to sign a letter to Netanyahu urging him to not demolish the Palestinian villages of Sussia and Khan al-Ahmar. Israel said both were unauthorized.
Jewish fun fact
Warren has been endorsed by Jewish celebrities such as Amy Schumer, Barbra Streisand, Bette Midler, Gloria Steinem and Scarlett Johansson.


Tags Elections antisemitism american politics Elections 2020 Elizabeth Warren
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Fighting antisemitism By JPOST EDITORIAL
Editor's Note: The immunity election By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word - From rotting bananas to Auschwitz art By LIAT COLLINS
Paul Packer President Trump deserves our thanks for combating antisemitism By PAUL PACKER
Ruthie Blum Beyond Trump Derangement Syndrome By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli 'rubber band' solution could reduce plastic bottle volume by 80%
Ecoams Planet's plastic bottle recycling solution
2 Russian Su-35 jets scrambled to stop Israel over Syria - reports
A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
3 Erdogan bashes Israel, calls on Muslims to unite against the West
TURKISH PRESIDENT Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
4 Israeli student attacked at Paris metro for speaking Hebrew
The Israeli student who was attacked at the Paris metro
5 Trump and nuclear Iran: What has the president gotten right or wrong
US President Donald Trump announces his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement during a statement in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, US, May 8, 2018
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by