Where does Joe Biden stand on antisemitism, Israel in 2020?

First up: What has Warren said and done to address anti-Semitism?

“Let’s be clear, anti-Semitism has no place in democracy,” Warren said in a June 2019 address to the American Jewish Committee Global Forum. She called anti-Semitic graffiti in her home state “cowardly acts of hate” and condemmed the defacement of Jewish gravestones in Fall River, Massachsusets as a “ hateful act .”

After the anti-Semitic Pittsburgh synagogue shooting in October 2018, Warren attended Shabbat services at Temple Emanuel in Newton as a part of the #ShowUpForShabbat campaign organized by the American Jewish Committee. At Temple Emanuel, she led the congregation in reciting a prayer for the welfare of the United States.

Warren slammed the resolution , which she said was an attempt to silence debate, arguing that “branding criticism of Israel as automatically antisemitic has a chilling effect on our public discourse and makes it harder to achieve a peaceful solution between Israelis and Palestinians.”

What does Warren say about the movement to boycott, divest from and sanction Israel — commonly referred to as BDS?

“I don’t support the boycott, I think the boycott is wrong, but I think outlawing protected free speech activity violates our basic constitution,” she said in response to the controversial Israel Anti-Boycott Act , which she voted against in February 2019.

What American Jewish groups does Warren work with?

During the government shutdown in late 2018 and early 2019, Warren pledged her salary to HIAS — formerly known as the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society — a Jewish non-profit that supports refugees. (Salaries of Congress members were not frozen during the shutdown.)

What is Warren’s general position on Israel?

“Israel lives in a dangerous part of the world where there are not a lot of liberal democracies,” Warren said shortly after declaring her presidential bid . “We need a strong Israel there.”

America has a very special relationship with Israel ,” Warren said in an August 2014 town hall. “Israel lives in a very dangerous part of the world… And we very much need an ally in that part of the world.”

Where does Warren generally stand on solving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict?

In 2014, she voted in favor of $225 million in funding for Iron Dome, Israel’s missile-interception system. She also defended Israel’s actions during the 2014 Gaza War, explaining , “When Hamas puts its rocket launchers next to hospitals, next to schools, they’re using their civilian population to protect their military assets. And I believe Israel has a right, at that point, to defend itself.”

In 2015, she voted for the Iran nuclear deal that Netanyahu opposed.

“I am deeply concerned about the deaths and injuries in Gaza,” Warren said . “As additional protests are planned for the coming days, the Israel Defense Forces should exercise restraint and respect the rights of Palestinians to peacefully protest.”

Warren also supports a two-state solution: A spokesperson for the campaign, Alexis Krieg, told JTA that “Senator Warren believes a two-state solution is the outcome that is best for U.S. interests, for Israel’s security and its future, and for ensuring Palestinian rights, freedom and self-determination. As president, she will seek ways to preserve the viability of the two-state solution on the ground.”

In October 2019, Warren said in a speech that “it is the official policy of the United States of America to support a two-state solution, and if Israel is moving in the opposite direction, then everything is on the table.”

Would Warren would leverage U.S. aid to Israel to achieve a two-state solution?

When asked at a speech in October if she meant using aid to pressure Israel, Warren didn’t specify, and repeated that “everything is on the table.”

As Warren explained in a video addressed to the 2019 J Street conference, “We must find ways to make tangible progress on the ground toward a two-state solution. Sometimes that might mean finding ways to apply pressure and create consequences for problematic behavior as previous Democratic and Republican presidents have done.”

“For example,” she continued, “if Israel’s government continues with steps to formally annex the West Bank, the United States should make it clear that none of our aid should be used to support annexation.”

Warren, like most Democratic candidates, is against further settlement construction in the West Bank.

How does Warren get along with Netanyahu?

In November 2017, Warren was one of ten senators to sign a letter to Netanyahu urging him to not demolish the Palestinian villages of Sussia and Khan al-Ahmar. Israel said both were unauthorized.

