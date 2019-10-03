White House: Whistleblower colluded with House Democrats

U.S. President Donald Trump addresses a joint news conference with Finland's President Sauli Niinisto in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., October 2, 2019. (photo credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS)

The whistleblower whose complaint has spurred an impeachment inquiry that threatens Donald Trump's presidency colluded with House Democrats before making [a] complaint, the White House said in a release sent to media on Wednesday.



"As President Donald J. Trump joined Finland President Sauli Niinistö for a joint press conference this afternoon, he was handed a breaking news article published by The New York Times," the White House reported. "The story is damning for House Democrats: Impeachment czar and Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) knew about the “whistleblower’s” complaint against President Trump before he or she made it."

The federal intelligence community whistleblower law explicitly states intelligence community whistleblowers must formally go through the ICIG *before* contacting Congress. In fact, those very procedures are cited in the document you screenshat. https://t.co/TCyUZ6Gp0Q pic.twitter.com/UiClBGi8Dh — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 2, 2019

Trump called Schiff' s account to Congress a "total fabrication."The White House claimed in the release that Schiff "read a fake, 'parody' transcript of the call before the House Intelligence Committee last week."The White House quoted Federalist co-founder, Sean Davis' tweet.“In light of this news, it’s hard to view impeachment as anything aside from an orchestrated farce,” Representative Nunes (R-CA) told the White House.Trump said that whistleblowers "do this country an important service," but claimed that the laws were being "exploited for raw partisan politics" and that it made "a mockery of the entire process.""The damage being done to public trust in government is enormous," the White House claimed.House Democrats opened an impeachment inquiry after a transcript of a phone call between Trump and Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky surfaced, showing that Trump asked the Zelensky to investigate Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden.According to the transcript of the phone call, Trump said to Zelensky, "There's a lot of talk about Biden's son, that Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that so whatever you can do with the Attorney General would be great. Biden went around bragging that he stopped the prosecution so if you can look into it ..."While there is no evidence that Hunter Biden was under investigation, but he sat on the board of Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian company that was under investigation.The White House claimed that the House Democrats are trying to hide the transcript from the American people."The President wants all Americans to read the transcript for themselves. Congressional Democrats do not," the release said. "That alone reveals their stunning error in judgment. The far left may not care what the truth is, but most American citizens expect Congress to do its homework before trying to remove a duly elected President from office. It didn’t," the White House said.According to the White House, the "Democrats do not have the votes to remove President Trump from office," but "even if they did, a majority of Americans oppose impeachment."

