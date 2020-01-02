White House hopeful Bernie Sanders raises $34.5 million in fourth quarter

The announcement, which brings his total fundraising last year to $96 million, appears to confirm Sanders' position as the leading fundraiser in the nominating contest, in which states begin caucusing and voting next month. Some candidates have not yet disclosed their fourth-quarter fundraising numbers.

U.S. Senator Sanders of Vermont, a Democrat who wants to reduce the sway of corporate America, has built his campaign on small donations, largely through online fundraising from an ethnically diverse and mostly young coalition of supporters.

Campaign manager Faiz Shakir said Sanders' "grassroots movement" showed he was he best placed candidate to defeat Trump.

"He is proving each and every day that working class Americans are ready and willing to fully fund a campaign that stands up for them and takes on the biggest corporations and the wealthy," Shakir said in a statement.

Sanders, 78, bounced back from a heart attack in early October to win growing support for his platform of expanding government-run healthcare, free college and investment in renewable energy paid for with higher taxes on the wealthy.

Sanders said this week that about 1.3 million Americans had donated to his campaign.

His campaign said the most common occupation among Sanders' fourth-quarter donors was teacher, and the most common employers were Amazon, Starbucks, Walmart, the U.S. Postal Service and Target.

Sanders is polling second in most national opinion polls behind former Vice President Joe Biden.

Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana - who is polling behind Biden, Sanders and U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts - raised $24.7 million in the fourth quarter, an increase on previous periods.