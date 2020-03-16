White House peace team focuses on helping Trump combat the coronavirus

WASHINGTON - The White House peace team, spearheaded by Jared Kushner, has shifted its focus and is now assisting President Trump with combating the coronavirus pandemic, an administration official has confirmed with The Jerusalem Post.Following the president's address to the nation last week from the Oval Office, and on Kushner's advice, Avi Berkowitz, a special representative for international negotiations, joined Kushner in recent days. It was not immediately clear what role the two are playing in helping with the administration's efforts. "As Jared has gotten more involved on the coronavirus issue, it should not come as a surprise that Avi has as well," an administration official told the Post. "The entire team is focused on the coronavirus response and protecting the health of the American people. This is the priority."The Washington Post first reported that Berkowitz, together with Hope Hicks, is assisting Kushner with the coronavirus crisis.As of Sunday night, there have been some 3,700 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the US, and 69 deaths. The Trump administration faced criticism over its response to the pandemic, mostly regarding the limited number of available coronavirus tests and the delay in supplying them to where needed.The Center for Disease Control (CDC) recommended on Sunday night that Americans should "cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States" for the next eight weeks."This recommendation does not apply to the day-to-day operation of organizations such as schools, institutes of higher learning, or businesses," the CDC said in a statement. "This recommendation is made in an attempt to reduce the introduction of the virus into new communities and to slow the spread of infection in communities already affected by the virus."Meanwhile, a number of Congresspeople are still under self-quarantine. Senator Ted Cruz announced on Twitter over the weekend that he would extend his self-quarantine period until March 17, after he learned that a second person he has been in contact with, the leader of Spain's VOX Party, has tested positive. The two met at Cruz's office on March 3.Senator Lindsey Graham, who has also been under self-quarantine since March 12 after meeting a Brazilian official who later tested positive for the coronavirus, shared on Twitter Sunday night that he took a test which came back negative."I was just informed by Dr. Moynihan, the head of the House Physician's Office, that my coronavirus test was negative," Graham tweeted. "I'm very grateful, and like everyone else will follow the best practices to stay negative.""I look forward to getting back to work with my Senate colleagues and President Trump to contain this virus and stabilize our economy," he added.Similarly, Senator Rick Scott is also under self-quarantine since March 12 after meeting a Brazilian official at Mar-a-Lago. A few members of the House are under self-quarantine or working from home, as well.Mayor Muriel Bowser of Washington, DC, announced on Sunday that she would not allow restaurants to host more than 250 people and that sitting at the bar area will be prohibited.Some 1,400 DC residents signed a petition on Sunday night, calling on the Mayor to take more drastic steps to limit public gatherings, as the hashtag #ShutDownDC started trending on Twitter.