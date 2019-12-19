if(window.innerWidth>=1024) { googletag.defineSlot('/6943/JPost_2017/Desktop/All_Regular_Ad_Units/Article_300x600_Sidebar_1', [[300, 600], [300, 300], [160, 600], [300, 250], [120, 600]], 'div-gpt-ad-1478795987940-2').addService(googletag.pubads()); }
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post American Politics

Will VP Pence lead the American delegation to the World Holocaust Forum?

The event will take place on January 23, 2020, with the participation of dozens of world leaders.

By OMRI NAHMIAS  
DECEMBER 19, 2019 01:27
US Vice President Mike Pence with his wife Karen visit the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz II-Birkenau, near Oswiecim, Poland, February 15, 2019 (photo credit: REUTERS/KACPER PEMPEL)
US Vice President Mike Pence with his wife Karen visit the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz II-Birkenau, near Oswiecim, Poland, February 15, 2019
(photo credit: REUTERS/KACPER PEMPEL)
WASHINGTON - Israel and the US are working to coordinate a possible visit by Vice President Mike Pence to Jerusalem where he will participate in the World Holocaust Forum at the invitation of Israeli President Ruvi Rivlin, four sources in Washington with knowledge of the travel plan told the Jerusalem Post.
The event will take place on January 23, 2020, with the participation of dozens of world leaders including Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of Italy Sergio Mattarella and others. Israel's Yedioth Ahronot first reported that Pence's visit is tentatively confirmed.
Israeli sources told the Post that Pence, who visited Auschwitz death camp earlier this year, cares deeply about Holocaust remembrance.
While it is likely that Pence will attend the event and spearhead the American delegation, the matter is still under consideration. The matter is not certain because US President Donald Trump will reportedly visit the World Economic Forum in Davos at the same time. While it is not unprecedented, the vice president usually does not travel when the president is overseas.
Earlier on Wednesday, it became public that Charles, Prince of Wales, plans to travel to attend the event as well.
Also Wednesday, the European Union announced that the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, and the President of the European Parliament, David Sassoli, will be at the event at Yad Vashem, along with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who said earlier this month that she will be attending.
The program at the event will include speeches by select heads of state, a Holocaust survivor and the event hosts, as well as a few short video clips and musical interludes performed by an orchestra accompanied by an international choir.


Tags Holocaust Yad Vashem Mike Pence
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Work it out By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Think About It: How committed is the Israeli public to democracy? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gershon Baskin Encountering Peace: Palestinian democracy By GERSHON BASKIN
Gil Troy Donald the Dybbuk and the Phantom Troll-booth By GIL TROY
Douglas Bloomfield Washington Watch: Starve the beast By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD

Most Read

1 Israeli 'rubber band' solution could reduce plastic bottle volume by 80%
Ecoams Planet's plastic bottle recycling solution
2 Russian Su-35 jets scrambled to stop Israel over Syria - reports
A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
3 Erdogan bashes Israel, calls on Muslims to unite against the West
TURKISH PRESIDENT Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
4 Israeli student attacked at Paris metro for speaking Hebrew
The Israeli student who was attacked at the Paris metro
5 Trump and nuclear Iran: What has the president gotten right or wrong
US President Donald Trump announces his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement during a statement in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, US, May 8, 2018
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by