Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel March Of The Living Travel Channel

HBO sets premiere date for 'Our Boys,' exploring the aftermath of the 3 kidnapped boys

HBO's new show will tell the story of the events that led up to the 2014 Gaza War - the three Israeli boys that were kidnapped and killed and the Palestinian boy who experienced a similar fate.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
June 23, 2019 05:47
landau

Missing yeshiva students (left to right) Gilad Shaar, Eyal Yifrach adn Naftali Frankel.. (photo credit: Courtesy)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user experience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later

 HBO is set to release the premiere of a series called Our Boys on august 12. The show will be a ten episode drama on the events leading up to the 2014 Gaza War, Deadline reported.

Three Israeli teenagers were kidnapped and later killed while hitchhiking to their homes in the West Bank. A day after the Jewish boys’ funerals. a Palestinian boy was kidnapped and killed. This drama follows the investigation into the murder of  that Palestinian boy, Muhammad Abu Khdeir. 
Filmed in Israel, the show was created by Hagai Levi, Joseph Cedar and Tawfik Abu-Wael, according to the report.


The show will also be available on HBO NOW, HBO GO, HBO On Demand and partners’ streaming platforms, Deadline stated. 

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>

Related Content

A Palestinian boy looks at the remains of a building that was destroyed in Israeli air strikes, in G
June 23, 2019
Israel to build sewage pipeline to reroute waste from Gaza

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings