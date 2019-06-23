HBO sets premiere date for 'Our Boys,' exploring the aftermath of the 3 kidnapped boys

Missing yeshiva students (left to right) Gilad Shaar, Eyal Yifrach adn Naftali Frankel..
(photo credit: Courtesy)
HBO is set to release the premiere of a series called Our Boys on august 12. The show will be a ten episode drama on the events leading up to the 2014 Gaza War, Deadline reported.
Three Israeli teenagers were kidnapped and later killed while hitchhiking to their homes in the West Bank. A day after the Jewish boys’ funerals. a Palestinian boy was kidnapped and killed. This drama follows the investigation into the murder of that Palestinian boy, Muhammad Abu Khdeir.
Filmed in Israel, the show was created by Hagai Levi, Joseph Cedar and Tawfik Abu-Wael, according to the report.
The show will also be available on HBO NOW, HBO GO, HBO On Demand and partners’ streaming platforms, Deadline stated.
