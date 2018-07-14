100 rockets fired at Israel since 3 P.M., IDF says

Breaking news.
100 rockets were fired at Israel from the Gaza Strip since 3 P.M., the IDF said in a statement Saturday night. The IDF estimated 20 were intercepted by Iron Dome batteries and 73 fell in open areas.
"During the course of the day, the IDF attacked dozens of terrorist targets belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip, including a building used as a training facility, under which a terrorist tunnel was dug," the IDF said.
"The Hamas terrorist organization is responsible for everything that is carried out in and out of the Gaza Strip and is responsible for the situation. The IDF is prepared for a variety of scenarios, which will continue to intensify according to the assessment of the situation and the operational need, and the IDF is determined to continue protecting Israeli citizens."