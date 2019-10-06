Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

104 people killed in Iraq unrest, 6,000 wounded

By REUTERS
October 6, 2019 19:11
 At least 104 people have been killed and more than 6,000 wounded in less than a week of unrest in Iraq, Interior Ministry spokesman Major General Saad Maan said on Sunday on state TV.

Maan said eight members of the security forces were among those killed and 51 public buildings and eight political party headquarters had been torched by protesters.


