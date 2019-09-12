11 arrested in suspicion of terrorist activity

IDF forces arrested eleven wanted suspects allegedly involved in terrorist activity in the West Bank on Wednesday night.



The suspects were transferred to Shin Bet to be interrogated.During the arrest, IDF soldiers found an M16 rifle and ammunition.



