Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

11 arrested in suspicion of terrorist activity

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 12, 2019 07:10
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

IDF forces arrested eleven wanted suspects allegedly involved in terrorist activity in the West Bank on Wednesday night.

The suspects were transferred to Shin Bet to be interrogated.During the arrest, IDF soldiers found an M16 rifle and ammunition.


Related Content

Breaking news
September 12, 2019
Trump: U.S. agreed to delay hiking tariffs on some Chinese goods

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut