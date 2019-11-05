12 suspected terrorists arrested in West Bank

IDF forces along with Shin Bet, Border Patrol and Israeli Police arrested 12 people in the West Bank in suspicion of committing acts of terrorism, civil terror and carrying out violent demonstrations on Monday night.





The suspects were taken into Israeli Police custody for questioning.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });