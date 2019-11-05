Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

12 suspected terrorists arrested in West Bank

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
November 5, 2019 06:53
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

IDF forces along with Shin Bet, Border Patrol and Israeli Police arrested 12 people in the West Bank in suspicion of committing acts of terrorism, civil terror and carrying out violent demonstrations on Monday night.

The suspects were taken into Israeli Police custody for questioning.


