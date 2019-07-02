14 crew members killed in fire on Russian military submersible

Breaking news.
Fourteen crew on board a Russian defense ministry submersible were killed after a fire broke out, the ministry was quoted as saying by Russian news agencies.
The deep-sea research vessel was carrying out a military survey in Russian territorial waters, it was quoted as saying.
The incident took place on Monday and the fire has been extinguished. The submersible is now at the Russian Northern Fleet's base in Severomorsk on the Barents Sea, and an investigation has been launched to establish the cause, Interfax, RIA and TASS quoted the ministry as saying.
In August 2000, the Russian nuclear-powered submarine Kursk sank to the floor of Barents Sea after two explosions in its bow, killing all 118 men aboard.
