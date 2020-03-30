The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
15 million protective masks on their way to Israel

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 30, 2020 11:03
According to the Health Ministry's Dr. Orly Weinstein, this week 15 million masks will arrive in Israel - some of them even today.
Weinstein was speaking at the Knesset's Coronavirus Committee meeting on Monday.
Indonesia confirms 129 new coronavirus infections, taking total to 1,414
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/30/2020 12:16 PM
Philippines reports seven coronavirus deaths, 128 more infections
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/30/2020 12:13 PM
UK cannot confirm when coronavirus antibody test will arrive
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/30/2020 12:12 PM
IDF soldiers, suspects exchange fire in drug smuggling attempt
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/30/2020 12:04 PM
Ayelet Shaked: Require citizens to wear masks before full closure
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/30/2020 11:07 AM
High Court: Only partially demolish one of Rina Shnerb's killer's homes
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/30/2020 11:05 AM
Health Ministry: 'We currently have on order more than 11,000 respirators'
Over 44,300 families have claimed unemployment since coronavirus began
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/30/2020 10:49 AM
UK epidemic is slowing and antibody test could be ready in days
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/30/2020 10:18 AM
Russia's PM asks regions to consider Moscow-style coronavirus restrictions
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/30/2020 10:11 AM
Thailand reports two new coronavirus deaths, bringing total to nine
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/30/2020 10:10 AM
Mexico president visits 'El Chapo's' home, shakes hands with his mother
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/30/2020 10:09 AM
Two arrested after illegal gathering at Jerusalem synagogue
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/30/2020 09:38 AM
Naftali Bennett candidate for foreign minister - report
Israeli unemployment rate climbs to 22.7%
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/30/2020 09:29 AM
