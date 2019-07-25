16 U.S. Marines arrested for alleged involvement in 'illegal activities'

Breaking news.
Sixteen US Marines were arrested on Thursday for their alleged involvement in illegal activities including human smuggling and drug-related offenses, the US military said.
In a press release, the Marine Corps said that the Marines were arrested at Camp Pendleton in California based on information gained from a previous human smuggling investigation.
The statement added that in addition to the Marines arrested, eight others were questioned for unrelated alleged drug offenses.
The Marine Corps said none of those arrested or detained were serving in support of the military's mission along the border with Mexico.
The arrest comes a day after the military said a Navy SEAL team was sent back from Iraq because of discipline issues. An official said it was because, in part, they had been drinking alcohol, something that is prohibited.
