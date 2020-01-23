The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

16 people monitored for contact with US coronavirus victim

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 23, 2020 03:42
At least 16 people had close contact with a Washington state man diagnosed as the first US case of the coronavirus and are being monitored for the illness that has killed 17 people in China and sickened hundreds more, local officials said.
The patient, a 30-year-old man, is doing well and may soon be released from an Everett, Washington hospital, officials told press conferences.None of the people who were in close contact with the patient have developed the illness, said Chris Spitters, health officer for the Snohomish Health District.
"The risk to the general public remains low," Spitters said, adding that he would not be surprised if the number of people believed to have been in close contact with the man increased.
The man fell ill over the weekend after traveling to Wuhan, China, his hometown, in November and December and was diagnosed with coronavirus on Monday.
The virus, which causes respiratory symptoms similar to a cold or flu, has been linked to a seafood market in Wuhan, the largest city in central China with a population of about 11 million. That market has since been shut down.
China confirms 571 total cases of virus - China State TV
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/23/2020 03:21 AM
Infiltrators from Gaza reportedly seen, shot in southern Israel
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/22/2020 11:45 PM
Trump says Taliban must curb violence for meaningful Afghanistan talks
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/22/2020 06:12 PM
Pompeo says he'll testify in Trump impeachment trial if legally required
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/22/2020 05:40 PM
Police seize illegal firearms, heroin and cocaine in Jaffa raid
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/22/2020 04:37 PM
Mexico: Possible case of coronavirus under investigation
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/22/2020 04:09 PM
Putin may have meetings with US VP Pence and Ukraine's Zelenskiy
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/22/2020 03:59 PM
Russia is developing vaccine against coronavirus - RIA cites regulator
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/22/2020 03:18 PM
IDF: Palestinians who infiltrated border not tied organized terror group
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/22/2020 03:00 PM
Rocket fire closes Tripoli's airport again
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/22/2020 02:37 PM
Blue and White launches campaign among Ethiopian immigrants
UN envoy: annexation will deal a 'devastating blow' to the peace process
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/22/2020 02:15 PM
Trump at Davos says climate change not hoax
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/22/2020 02:10 PM
IDF investigates to see if 'women in tanks' pilot data was distorted
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/22/2020 01:48 PM
Trump: US has plan to contain coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/22/2020 12:19 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by