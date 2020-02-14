1,716 health workers in China infected with Coronavirus

China is dragging its heels in accepting help on the ground from international health specialists, diplomats and experts said on Thursday, noting four days after a World Health Organization (WHO) advance team arrived in Beijing no details have been released on how and when the full mission will deploy.

BEIJING, - China National Health Commission Vice Minister Zeng Yixin said on Friday that 1,716 health workers have been infected by the coronavirus and six of them have died as of Tuesday.Zeng, at a press conference about protecting medical workers, said the number of infected medical staff is increasing.Chinese officials and hospitals have repeatedly noted a shortage of protective equipment, including face masks, as the disease took hold in Hubei and spread throughout the country.Meanwhile experts fear China reluctant to accept WHO ground mission.