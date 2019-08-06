18 suspects arrested in West Bank Monday night

A joint IDF, Shin Bet, and Border Police force arrested Monday night 18 terrorism and domestic terrorism suspects.



The suspects were taken into IDF custody. Additionally, during an IDF search for illegally obtained firearms in northwestern West Bank, a pistol was discovered and seized by the Defense Forces.



var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });