Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

18 suspects arrested in West Bank Monday night

By MAARIV ONLINE
August 6, 2019 08:13
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

A joint IDF, Shin Bet, and Border Police force arrested Monday night 18 terrorism and domestic terrorism suspects.

The suspects were taken into IDF custody.  Additionally, during an IDF search for illegally obtained firearms in northwestern West Bank, a pistol was discovered and seized by the Defense Forces.


Related Content

Breaking news
August 6, 2019
Police plants gun in Palestinian family's home for TV show

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings