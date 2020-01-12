The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
18,000 students in unrecognized villages in South to not attend school

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 12, 2020 09:05
Approximately 18,000 students from the unrecognized villages near the Al-Qasum Regional Council in the South will not attend school today due to a controversy with the Education Ministry, Ynet reported.
According to the report, the controversy is over the budget and lack of resources necessary for the operation of schools in the villages.Studies were also canceled at the beginning of the school year, with the council having demanded the ministry provide budgets and resources.
The ministry agreed to transfer the necessary budget in September, but the villagers claim that this has yet to happen.
A hearing will be held today at the Beersheba District court at 11 a.m. for the villagers' petition against the ministry.
