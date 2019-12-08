19 year old seriously injured by lightning strike in northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
DECEMBER 8, 2019 19:52
A 19-year-old was seriously injured after being struck by lightning near Kibbutz Ramat HaShofet in northern Israel on Sunday evening. He was transferred to the Rambam Hospital in Haifa while sedated and on a respirator.
