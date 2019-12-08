The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
19 year old seriously injured by lightning strike in northern Israel

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 8, 2019 19:52
A 19-year-old was seriously injured after being struck by lightning near Kibbutz Ramat HaShofet in northern Israel on Sunday evening. He was transferred to the Rambam Hospital in Haifa while sedated and on a respirator.
Likud Central Committee votes to cancel primaries, push Norwegian Law
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/08/2019 08:06 PM
Lebanon's Hariri reemerges as candidate as Khatib withdraws
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/08/2019 07:10 PM
Israel's Central Elections Committee to have US-born head
Sudan has 5,000 troops in Yemen, down from 15,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/08/2019 06:36 PM
Donald Trump: Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything'
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/08/2019 06:33 PM
Trump impeachment gains momentum as vote on charges possible this week
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/08/2019 06:17 PM
Adam Schiff: Focus on 'overwhelming evidence' in Trump impeachment
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/08/2019 06:15 PM
US Defense Secretary Esper to secure military bases after Florida shootin
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/08/2019 04:53 PM
UK Labour's McDonnell: I worry antisemitism has affected our election campaign
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/08/2019 01:15 PM
Saar attacks Netanyahu: Settlement future secured with actions, not words
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/08/2019 12:20 PM
IDF begins airborne exercise
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/08/2019 09:05 AM
Five terror suspects arrested overnight
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/08/2019 08:01 AM
Rouhani: Iran state budget designed to resist US sanctions
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/08/2019 07:53 AM
Squad members oppose two-state solution resolution in Congress
  • By DONNA RACHEL EDMUNDS
  • 12/08/2019 04:37 AM
N.Korea carries out "very significant" test at satellite launch site
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/08/2019 04:15 AM
