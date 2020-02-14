The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

20 gunmen kill Honduran policemen to free senior MS-13 gang leader

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 14, 2020 04:02
About 20 gunmen dressed in military fatigues and police uniforms on Thursday killed three policemen and wounded two others during an attack to free one of the most senior leaders of the powerful MS-13 gang, police said.
Alexander Mendoza, a notorious MS-13 figure also known as "El Porky," escaped during the attack in the city of El Progreso, 175 kilometres (108 miles) north of the capital, Tegucigalpa. He was on way to a trial hearing.
The notorious MS-13 crime group was founded by Salvadorans in Los Angeles in the 1980s and spread to El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala as the United States deported waves of migrants.
The most important MS-13 leader on the northern city of San Pedro Sula, Mendoza had been captured in 2015 and sentenced to 20 years in jail on charges of illicit association and money laundering.
"We are going to recapture this man and arrest those who helped him escape," said Deputy Minister of Security Luis Suazo.
Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández offered a reward of 2 million lempiras ($80,000) for information that leads to Mendoza's recapture.
Local television showed images of about 20 uniformed men and with their faces covered shooting and then climbing into several vehicles to escape with Mendoza.
MS-13, along with its rival Mara 18, are among the most powerful gangs operating in Central America, with most of their activities dedicated to extortion, assassinations and drug trafficking.
Japan to step up coronavirus containment after first fatality
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/14/2020 04:53 AM
Nigeria's army burns villages in fight against Islamist forces - report
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/14/2020 02:16 AM
4,823 new coronavirus cases confirmed in China's Hubei province
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/14/2020 02:04 AM
Israel launches airstrikes in Damascus – report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/14/2020 12:12 AM
Donald Trump: peace deal with the Taliban is likely
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/13/2020 09:24 PM
Saudi FM: No plans for meeting between Netanyahu and crown prince
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/13/2020 06:01 PM
US-Taliban negotiates possibility of 7 day reduction in violence
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/13/2020 04:38 PM
Nepalese woman indicted for abusing Holocaust survivor in her care
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/13/2020 04:31 PM
Remains of Temple Mount terrorist returned to his family – Report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/13/2020 04:11 PM
Earthquake measured at magnitude 6.9 strikes off Russia, Japan
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/13/2020 04:03 PM
Explosive balloon detonates over a school in Sderot
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/13/2020 03:43 PM
Amazon headquarters in Madrid briefly evacuated after false bomb threat -
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/13/2020 02:37 PM
Rishi Sunak appointed British finance minister - government statement
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/13/2020 02:32 PM
Turkey to hit 'radicals', others who violate Idlib ceasefire - minister
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/13/2020 02:23 PM
First coronavirus death in Japan
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/13/2020 01:55 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by