LIVE: 5 killed, 21 injured in shooting in West Texas

2 people were killed said Mayor Jerry Morales to the New York Times. Morales also reported that one Midland police officer and one Texas Department of Public Safety officer were shot, according to CNN.



Multiple hospitals in the area are on lockdown.



Soon after, the CBS7 crew were told to leave the building as a number of police officers with weapons drawn went store by store through the mall. They were allowed to return to the newsroom but warned to stay away from any windows. The scene is still active.











Music City Mall announced that they were going to close for the rest of the day and would reopen on Sunday at noon.

A state trooper has been reported as one of the injuries.



"I have never seen anything like this," said CBS7 anchor Jay Hendricks.



The shooters were reported in two separate vehicles: a gold/white small Toyota truck and a USPS Postal van. One vehicle is believed to be at the Cinergy in Odessa, while the other is on Loop 250 in Midland.

"Everyone is encouraged to get off the road and use extreme caution!" said Odessa police, according to ABC news.

10 people were shot in Midland while another 20 people were shot in Odessa, tweeted CBS correspondent David Begnaud.

Midland and Odessa are about 20 miles apart in West Texas.

Police warned people to stay away from the area and I-20 and to stay indoors. USPS has recalled its vehicles.



"Just briefed by Attorney General Barr about the shootings in Texas," tweeted President Donald Trump. "FBI and Law Enforcement is fully engaged. More to follow."



In August, 20 people were killed in a shooting at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas.

The massacre came just six days after the last major outbreak of US gun violence in a public place - a food festival in California where a teenager killed three people with an assault rifle and injured a dozen others before taking his own life in a hail of police gunfire.

The Texas killings were followed just 13 hours later by another mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, where a gunman in body armor killed nine people in less than a minute and wounded 27 others in the city's downtown historic district before he was shot dead by police.

This is a developing story.





Reuters contributed to this report.

