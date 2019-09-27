Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

20 year old Palestinian killed in March of Return protest

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 27, 2019
A 20-year-old Palestinian man was shot and died of his wounds after being shot in the chest by IDF forces during this weeks March of Return protests near the Gaza border, Gaza Ministry of Health reports.

Sixty three additional Palestinians were injured by IDF forces at the weekly March of Return protests at the Gaza border on Friday afternoon, thirty one of whom were injured by gunfire.

Some of the protesters were spotted throwing rocks, Molotov cocktails and IEDs towards IDF forces.

Around 7,000 protesters arrived at the weekly protest, yet tensions have remained relatively calm compared to recent weeks.


