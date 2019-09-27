20 year old Palestinian killed in March of Return protest

A 20-year-old Palestinian man was shot and died of his wounds after being shot in the chest by IDF forces during this weeks March of Return protests near the Gaza border, Gaza Ministry of Health reports.



Sixty three additional Palestinians were injured by IDF forces at the weekly March of Return protests at the Gaza border on Friday afternoon, thirty one of whom were injured by gunfire.

Some of the protesters were spotted throwing rocks, Molotov cocktails and IEDs towards IDF forces.



Around 7,000 protesters arrived at the weekly protest, yet tensions have remained relatively calm compared to recent weeks.

