20,000 coronavirus tests daily within 10 days: Health Ministry official
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
APRIL 12, 2020 08:17
Within ten days, Israel will be conducting 20,000 coronavirus tests every day, said Deputy Director of the Health Ministry Prof. Itamar Grotto on Sunday to Army Radio.Grotto added that the country is still far from ending the lockdown.
