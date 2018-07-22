207 people received medical treatment for Tisha Be'av related illnesses

Breaking news.
207 people required medical assistance during the Tisha Be'av fast, according to a report by Magen David Adom.
Out of that number, 132 people suffered from weakness, dizziness and vertigo while 65 people fainted and 10 suffered from dehydration.
In a statement by MDA Director General Eli Bin said: "I am glad there have been no serious cases and many of the cases were treated on site. I remind the public to call 101 in the event of an emergency."