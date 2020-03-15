The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
213 people test positive for coronavirus in Israel

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 15, 2020 18:01
The Health Ministry announced on Sunday evening that 213 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Israel so far.
Justin Trudeau: Canada not ruling out closing US border due to coronaviru
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/15/2020 06:33 PM
Israel discovers root of coronavirus in patient No. 29, previously unknown
Edelstein: No time for small politics, no to new speaker
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/15/2020 06:29 PM
Greece reports 4 coronavirus deaths, 331 cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/15/2020 06:22 PM
UK confirms 35 coronavirus deaths, 1,372 total cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/15/2020 06:11 PM
Lebanon's president to citizens: Work from home due to coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/15/2020 06:10 PM
Due to coronavirus, Israel Electric Corporation won't disconnect clients
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/15/2020 06:09 PM
Vietnam confirms 4 new coronavirus cases, bringing country's total to 57
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/15/2020 05:46 PM
All schools in Netherlands to close due to coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/15/2020 05:40 PM
France denies border closures with Germany due to coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/15/2020 05:32 PM
Rivlin summons Netanyahu, Gantz to emergency meeting to form government
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/15/2020 05:22 PM
Equatorial Guinea confirms country's first coronavirus case
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/15/2020 04:55 PM
Tunisia asks citizens for financial donations to fight coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/15/2020 04:46 PM
Lebanon declares medical state of emergency due to coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/15/2020 04:38 PM
Germany to shut Austria, Switzerland, France borders due to coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/15/2020 04:31 PM
