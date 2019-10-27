30-year-old seriously injured after stabbing in Netivot

A 30-year-old man was seriously injured after being stabbed in the back in Netivot.



He is receiving medical treatment at the Soroka hospital in Be'er Sheva. No details about the background of the attack have been disclosed.







