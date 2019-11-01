Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

30-year-old seriously injured in a shooting near Haifa

By MAARIV ONLINE
November 1, 2019 20:36
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

A 30-year-old man was seriously injured in a shooting at Basmat Tab'un, near Haifa.

The injured man was taken to the Rambam Medical Center in Haifa.The police launched a search for the perpetrators of the crime and forensic investigators are collecting findings in the area. The circumstances of the incident are under review.


