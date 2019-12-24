30-year-old worker dies in Ashdod after elevator collapses
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
DECEMBER 24, 2019 09:42
A 30-year-old worker was killed in Ashdod apparently due to the collapse of an elevator, Channel 12 reported on Tuesday.Magen David Adom teams convening at the scene determined his death. Police forces are investigating the incident.
