The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
BREAKING NEWS

30-year-old worker dies in Ashdod after elevator collapses

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 24, 2019 09:42
A 30-year-old worker was killed in Ashdod apparently due to the collapse of an elevator, Channel 12 reported on Tuesday.
Magen David Adom teams convening at the scene determined his death. Police forces are investigating the incident.
Netanyahu thanks Pompeo for standing by Israel after ICC decision
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/24/2019 07:30 AM
China, Japan, S.Korea reaffirm commitment to dialog over N.Korea
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/24/2019 05:53 AM
Hong Kong 'silent night' protests planned for Christmas Eve
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/24/2019 05:48 AM
US recalls ambassador to Zambia after gay rights row
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/24/2019 12:46 AM
US stops sending bomb-sniffing dogs to Jordan, Egypt as 7 die
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/24/2019 12:43 AM
COGAT: Return to agreed fishing zone for Gazans
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/23/2019 11:37 PM
Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 hits off Canada's British Columbia
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/23/2019 10:30 PM
Khashoggi's son says justice has been achieved in his father's case
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/23/2019 07:31 PM
Iran: 'Israeli attacks in the region won't go unanswered'
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/23/2019 06:50 PM
Russian-Ukrainian prisoner swap to happen by the end of the year
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/23/2019 05:43 PM
15-year-old boy in Lod shot
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/23/2019 05:30 PM
Three foreign civilians killed in assault in Syria
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/23/2019 04:49 PM
Russia and Ukraine agree on prisoner swap terms
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/23/2019 04:41 PM
Another elder abuse suspect arrested in Jerusalem's Mahane Yehuda
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/23/2019 03:53 PM
Ofer Shelah: Court shouldn't disqualify Netanyahu from forming gov't
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/23/2019 03:42 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by