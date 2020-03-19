30,000 Palestinian workers to remain in Israel due to coronavirus

30,000 Palestinian workers who, before the outbreak of the novel coronavirus were able to enter the country for work and return to the West Bank, will be allowed to remain in the country following the government’s decision that construction is vital and could not be halted even during the COVID-19 outbreak.



The decision precedes a complete closure of the check points between Israel and the Palestinian Authority to begin on Sunday morning.



Building contractors are requested to see to it their workers are well housed and fed during the weeks they are expected to work in the country and should they fail to do so their workers will be returned to the PA, making it difficult for them to complete their projects.